Police are becoming concerned for the safety and whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who is missing from the Anglesey area.

Tyresse Davey was visiting the Llandudno area yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, September 12) and was last seen near McDonalds at approximately 1pm.

He is described as being 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build, with short black afro hair. He was wearing a bright red hooded Nike top, a black Nike jumper, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

PC Hannah Lomozik said: “We believe he may still be in or around the Llandudno area, however Tyresse has links to the Southampton area and enquiries are underway to find him.

“We are appealing to anybody who may have seen Tyresse or to anybody who may know of his whereabouts to contact us. Equally we are appealing direct for Tyresse to contact us to let us know that he is safe and well.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number 16433.