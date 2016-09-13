FAW Cup: Llandudno Albion advance but Junction suffer shock defeat

LLANDUDNO Albion advance to the first round of the FAW Cup with a 4-2 win over Llanllyfni.





The newly promoted Division Two side did not begin well despite advancing, and were punished for a sluggish start when Neil Thomas put the visitors ahead from the spot after six minutes.

Things went from bad-to-worse on 17 minutes when a defensive lapse resulted in Llan doubling their lead through Rob Daniels.

Talisman Ricky Jones reduced the deficit on the half hour mark with a fine strike, before Alan Davies levelled proceedings on 36.

The talented forward got the hosts’ noses in-front two minutes after the restart, and Tommy Talbot’s goal on 80 gave Albion a passage to the next round.

There was no such luck for Llandudno Junction, who exited the competition at the second qualifying stage with a shock 3-2 home loss to Mynydd Llandegai.

Shaun Sheridan got the Railwaymen off to a flyer on four minutes, only for Alwyn Williams to equalise in superb fashion on 18.

The visitors took the lead after the break through a David Jones penalty, but Kieron Davies brought the score level once again on 65 minutes.

With the game heading for extra-time Jamie Whitmore produced a moment of genuine quality to send the away side through in dramatic fashion.

Also out are Mochdre Sports, who fell to a 3-0 home loss to Division One outfit St Asaph City.