FOOTBALL: Llandudno frustrated by Newtown

LLANDUDNO host newly promoted Cardiff Met this Sunday (3pm) looking for goals after a frustrating draw with Newtown.





Alan Morgan’s side were unable to break down a stubborn Robins back-line and had to be content with a share of the spoils on a disappointing afternoon at the Giant Hospitality Stadium.

The hosts began the game brightly and were unfortunate not to go ahead after ten minutes when Liam Dawson’s effort was tipped over the crossbar, while John Owen was unable to convert after a sensational 40-yard run midway through the half.

After the break saw more pressure from the home side, with Dawson again failing to convert on 48 minutes after fine approach play from Marc Williams.

The former Rhyl man was a huge threat throughout, who was put through again by Lewis Buckley but was unable to fins the target soon after.

After numerous chances to go ahead, Owen missed what was surely the best chance of the game on 72 minutes when he fired wide from inside the area after good work from Danny Taylor.

A frustrating afternoon was rounded off when top scorer Williams was denied from point black range by David Jones a minute from time, preventing what would have been a certain goal and a deserved three points for the home side.

The result leaves Morgan’s side in seventh place, and the Tudno boss will be looking for three points against the university side, who have accumulated just one point from their opening fixtures so far.