A Conwy knitter has made more than 100 hats for cancer department

An 84-year-old from Conwy has knitted more than 100 hats for the North Wales cancer department.



In just under a month, Doris Fogg has hand-made more than 100 beanie hats which will be donated to Glan Clwyd hospital cancer department.



She has been attending the weekly ‘Knit n Nat’ group in the Knitting Bee and Craft shop in Colwyn Bay for around six months.



Doris, from Marina Conwy said: “When they told me we were doing hats for the cancer department in Glan Clwyd I thought, I can do that it’s something I can do to help.



“I’ve been knitting all my life. My mother taught me when I was six and when the war was on I would knit socks.



“I got all my seven children to knit even the boys – it’s an important skill to learn.”



The hats knitted by Doris and the added extras by the rest of the knitting group will be placed in the treatment room in the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre so that patients can choose their own size and colour.



Iona Davies, from the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, said: “It is fantastic and amazing what Doris is doing. It makes such a difference to patients for the winter and a lot will rather wear the hats than the wigs.”



Doris’s daughter, Christine, started bringing her to the knitting group as she thought it would get her out of the house to socialise and also be theraputic.



Becky Lee, owner of Knitting Bee and Craft said: “I’ve been watching Doris come in with more hats and the pile building up. It’s great she’s managed to knit so many.



“We’ve knitted other items for charities such as knitted boobs for women who have had mastectomies and twiddle mits for dementia patients.”



For more information on the Knit and Nat group which meet every Wednesday or how to get involved contact the Knitting Bee and Craft Shop on 01492 330180.