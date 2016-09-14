Model planes soared into Llandudno skies at the weekend

Last weekend saw model planes fly high over Llandudno’s Great Orme.



The event - which attracted visitors from the USA and Holland - took place on September 10 and 11 and was organised by UK based Power Scale Soaring Association (PSSA).



The association are hosting a series of ‘Fly for Fun’ gliding events on the Great Orme, Llandudno between April and October 2016.



The PSSA Fly-In included the mass-built A4 Skyhawk flights, Vulcan Bombers, A10 Thunderbolt tank buster and Spitfires. There was also an A4 Sky Hawk competition between members.





Non-flying spectators are welcome to take part and bring a picnic whilst enjoying the views and the flying displays from 10am on each day.



The next event is set to take place on the weekend of October 8 and 9 and is free to spectate and take part.



For more information on these events or on how to join the PSSA contact Phil Cooke on 07772 224719 or email webmaster@pssaonline.co.uk