Coroner slams Glan Clwyd's failings after death of Colwyn Bay OAP

The death of a Colwyn Bay pensioner after a hospital fall could well have been prevented after several similar incidents, an inquest heard.

Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, at Ruthin, said “many, many opportunities had been missed” to help ensure that retired newsagent Arthur Whitfield did not fall.

The 83-year-old died at Glan Clwyd Hospital on October 30, 2015, the day after falling from his bed or chair at Llandudno Hospital.

Though he did not appear to have any injuries and said he had not hit his head a post-mortem examination revealed bleeding on the brain, which pathologist Dr Andrew Dalton said was due not to a single fall but “falls”.

He also suffered from heart disease and chronic chest problems.

The inquest heard Mr Whitfield, of Grove Park, Colwyn Bay, had been admitted to Glan Clwyd Hospital following falls on October 7, 9 and 16.

On October 21 he was transferred to Llandudno and was twice seen trying to climb out of bed. His fall on the 29th was not witnessed.

Following his death Betsi Cadwaladr UHB carried out a serious incident review which, according to review co-ordinator Amanda Casey, revealed a risk assessment was not carried out promptly and a pathway procedure had not been followed.

Mrs Casey said forms merely required details of falls to be noted, with no recommendations on what steps should be taken to prevent future falls.

Despite the number of incidents the risk to Mr Whitfield was not escalated, and had it been done it was possible that crash mats would have been placed around his bed.

Asked if she thought the outcome might have been different had action been taken, she replied: “I would say there is a possibility there may have been a different outcome.”

Mrs Jones said: “It beggars belief that after all the earlier incidents it could happen again.”

Mrs Casey said steps had been taken to make staff aware of what needed to be done, with prominent stickers flagging up the issue on patients’ notes.

Recording a narrative conclusion at Ruthin, the assistant coroner said that with so many previous falls it was not possible to reach a conclusion of accident death.

“If he had fallen once at home or in hospital it might have been an accident but you cannot possibly say after so many repeated occasions that it was an accident,” she said.

She would be issuing a report pointing out that until the new form is introduced the risk to others still exists.

“If these matters are not introduced there will be future deaths,” she added.

Mrs Jones also expressed concern about the fact when Mr Whitfield was transferred to Llandudno his medical notes were not sent until the following day.

After the hearing Mr Whitfield’s daughter Elizabeth Whitfield said the family was satisfied with the outcome but they had faced great difficulty in raising concerns with Glan Clwyd staff.

“For instance, they said my father was confused, but of course he was confused because he wasn’t getting fed and hydrated. He wasn’t confused before he went into hospital,” she said.

A Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board spokesman said: “We offer our sincere condolences to Mr Whitfield’s family. We fully accept the coroner’s findings, and are reviewing the way we identify patients at risk of falls.”