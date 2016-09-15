Producers launch shop in Colwyn Bay

James Shepherd of Aberffraw Biscuit Co and Alwen Eibba of Cuiwin

A GROUP of food and drink producers from Conwy have joined forces to launch a new high street store in Colwyn Bay.

Fourteen producers have set up shop at 24 Station Road until December, initially opening two days every week.

Every Friday and Saturday visitors will be able to buy the best meat, fruit, vegetables, yogurt, cooking oils, beer, bread, cakes, biscuits, gin, and eggs the county produces.

Cllr Dilwyn Roberts, leader of Conwy County Borough council, officially opened the shop, supportedthe county council and Communities First on Friday.

He said: “I’m full of admiration for what’s happened here, for the quality of produce that has been shown here and will be in future weeks. It is an experiment but I am convinced it will be a successful one.”

James Shepherd, of Aberffraw Biscuit Co, said: I was more than happy to give my support - it is a trial for everyone involved.

“This shows what the county can do - the staff we employ are local people so the money stays in the county.”

During the trial, restaurants and hotels will also be invited to meet the producers and taste the food in a bid to encourage more local produce to be sold in local eateries.