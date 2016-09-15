Conwy gas works are in the pipeline

TEMPORARY traffic lights are to be set up in Conwy as part of gas pipe replacement works.

The works, in Castle Street, are to begin on September 17 and will see old metal gas pipes replaced with new plastic ones.

Francis Kirk, Wales and West Utilities Programme Controller for Wales said: "This work is essential to make sure that homes and businesses in the area continue to receive a safe and reliable supply of gas now and in the future.

“We will be working long hours and through the weekend and barring any unforeseen circumstances we still expect our work to be finished by 21 September.

“So we can do this work safely and as quickly as possible, and so road users, pedestrians and our colleagues are kept safe while we work, temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction of Castle Square and Llanrwst Road."

For further information contact Wales and West Utilities customer service team on 0800 912 2999 or by enquiries@wwutilities.co.uk