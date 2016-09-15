Proposed boundrary changes are "surprising" says Clwyd West MP

THE landscape of Wales could change completely under electoral map shake-up proposals.



The Boundary Commission for Wales have released its initial proposals for changes to constituencies across England and Wales. Under plans, the number of MPs would be slashed from 650 to 600 and Wales would lose 11 members of parliament as the country will go from having 40 MPs to 29.



A 12-week public consultation has been launched by the commission ahead of the 2018 review of parliamentary constituencies. Under proposals, every constituency boundary in Wales could be redrawn to cover a population no smaller than 71,031 and no larger than 78,507.



David Jones, MP for Clwyd West and Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, said: “We have some extremely small constituencies in Wales so we do need change. Proposals put forward, however, are surprising, to put it lightly.



“A 12 week consultation is now taking place and I will be putting in representations. We should not regard these boundaries as set in tablets of stone, the boundaries are likely to change. I urged Pioneer readers to contribute to the consultation.



“It was always anticipated that the number of MPs in Wales would be reduced,” Mr Jones added.



“Rather than these cuts, what bothers me is the geography. Some of these constituencies being proposed are unmanageable.”



There are currently seven principal councils in Wales which fall below the maximum of the required electorate range and therefore, could be included within a new constituency. Denbighshire is highlighted as one of these councils.

Under proposals, Colwyn and Conwy (Colwyn a Conwy) – a new county constituency – would be made up of electoral wards from the northern part of the existing Aberconwy constituency and northern part of Clwyd West. The constituency, that would have 75,035 electors, would take in Abergele, Colwyn Bay, Conwy, Llandudno, Penrhyn Bay and Rhos on Sea. The remainder of the Aberconwy and Clwyd West electoral wards would make up the proposed Gogledd Clwyd a Gwynedd (North Clwyd and Gwynedd) constituency. This would have 76,147 electors.



Outstanding Clwyd West wards would make up South Clwyd and North Montgomeryshire.

If proposals come into force, the shake-up would be the biggest single change to Wales’ electoral map since the Boundary Commission was created in 1944.

Steve Halsall, Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales, said: “The Commission has taken into account other relevant factors and has sought to identify the solutions most suitable to local needs within Wales.”



Full details about the 2018 Review and how to take part are available in the Guide to the 2018 Review available at www.bcomm-wales.gov.uk.

