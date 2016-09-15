Abergele 2Kill writer back in the spotlight as he celebrates launch of second comic

A “HUGE” superhero fan is back in the spotlight after releasing the second issue of his comic book series.



Thomas Ellis, better known as Tom, launched 2Kill issue 2 at SciFi Wales earlier this month. The graphic novel acts as a continuation from issue one – 2Kill – but with more “twists, turns and action”.



Tom, of Abergele, teamed up with artist Simon Sez Artwork who illustrated the story. The 26-year-old met with Simon, based in St Asaph, at a comic signing last year. The duo also teamed up with graphic designer Danny Snelson, who designed the cover for issue two, and musician Aaron Richards who once again composed the soundtrack.



The Journal and Pioneer were given an exclusive look at artwork featured in 2Kill issue 2.







Tom said: “I am extremely excited to have released issue two. Like all good things, a lot of hard work has gone into this. To now have it out there and to be getting reactions to it is amazing.



“I think it will be a emotional and thrilling read for people.”



Tom, who has suffered with with myalgic encephalopathy (ME) since the age of 11 and had to be home tutored, said that he and Simon shared a desire to make all 17 pages “as good as they possibly could be”.



“Si’s work rate is very similar,” he added. “I take inspiration from movies, tv shows with well-round engaging characters and that is what makes our comic stand out. Our central character is very human. They are flawed like all humans are and that makes them very relatable - plus, we have a soundtrack.”



Tom, who previously wrote Scarlett starring Welsh actor Spencer Wilding, has ambitions to write a Batman comic. For now though, Tom is firmly focused on his newest publication and is looking towards releasing 2Kill issue 3 next year.



Tom said: “The launch of the second edition went brilliantly.”