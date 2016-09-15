A MUM has hit out at the baby feeding facilities provided at one of the area’s biggest supermarkets.



The Asda store in Llandudno has had its facilities described as ‘appalling’ for local mums looking for somewhere quiet and secluded to breastfeed or bottle feed.



Laura Doyle, aged 26, of Mochdre, who has a 12-week-old baby boy, said the store ‘should know better’ when it comes to providing a comfortable and clean space for mothers to feed their little ones.



Laura said: “The breastfeeding facilities in Asda Llandudno are appalling. Several local mums have expressed to me how disgusting they are, yet have still had to feed their babies there.



“Asda advertise themselves as a family place to shop. They even hold baby events yet haven't made any steps to support mums in one of their biggest journeys.



“The chair in the baby changing room has been there for around three years when a mum pushed for the chair to be put in there. They don’t advertise it as a feeding chair but it is implied that is what it is for.”



Laura explained that the toilet seat was less than an arm width away from where the bucket chair for mothers to sit in was.



She added: “You nor I wouldn’t think to eat our dinner that close to a toilet nor would you feed an older child there so why is it okay for a mum to have to suffer in these conditions with their baby.



“I’m so lucky I have the support I need to breastfeed in public but some mums are not as confident to feed in public and at other times the cafe may be too busy. Not everyone can breastfeed but mums who have babies who are easily distracted often need a quiet space to nurse.”



An Asda spokesperson said: “We’re committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment in each and every one of our stores.



“As a family-friendly retailer we are pleased to confirm we will be updating the dedicated breast-feeding facility within our Llandudno store on Conway Road.”



Laura said: “There are still places in town that are good for mothers to feed. The art gallery cafe in Llandudno are very accommodating also Mothercare and Debenhams have good facilities.”