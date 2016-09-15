UPDATE: Fire officers free man's foot trapped beneath car wheel in Conwy

EMERGENCY services were called to a property in Conwy to free a man's foot from under a car wheel.

North Wales Fire and Rescue service received a call at 10.49am this morning (September 15) reporting a male had been changing a tyre on his car in Llys Bodlondeb when it rolled forward and trapped his foot.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said one appliance was sent from Colwyn Bay and fire officers used spreaders to free the man, who was then seen by members of the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at approximately 10.50am to reports a man had sustained an injury on Llys Bodlondeb in Conwy.

"We sent an emergency ambulance to the scene, where one man was given a precautionary check-up but did not require treatment."