Former Llandudno pupil competed in once-in-a-lifetime games festival

A FORMER Ysgol John Bright pupil headed to a games festival in Germany for a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

Gareth Meadows, aged 25, went to Düsseldorf for the festival featuring all English edition Bushiroad trading card games, which included Cardfight Vanguard – a Japanese animation which revolves around the trading card.

Gareth had to play six rounds against top European teams from France, Germany and the UK.

He first travelled to Huddersfield and came second after competing in 10 rounds against 99 teams.

As a result, he won his travel and accommodation to and from Germany.

In Germany, he won the tournament and the European team league championships as part of Champion Team: Golden Sun with Tianyu Tao and Chin Yu Yuen.

The team got together over a Facebook trading group and Gareth, who works at the Tesco cafe in Llandudno Junction, said: “The trip and events were a once in a lifetime opportunity, travelling with my friends Tao Tianyu and Chin Yu Yuen.

“We had two very long days starting at 9am and finishing between 7pm and 8pm each night. We played for six to 10 rounds against 100-plus teams.

“I have never done anything like this before and never thought I would be playing at a European Standard in Cardfight Vanguard for at least a few more years.”

Gareth has been playing the trading game for about three years.

“My friends Dawid Platt and Paul Griffiths were playing the game in my local shop, Acme Games in Llandudno. I asked if they could teach me and the next thing, I am playing in team leagues on singles with them as a group.”

Cardfight Vanguard is a trading card game that Bushiroad brought over from Japan that involves playing cards in combination with each other and to “provide damage to an opponent”.

Anyone interested in getting started in the game can visit Acme Game in Llandudno where experienced players are willing to give demonstrations on how the game works.