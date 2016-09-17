Llandudno hotel revamp to begin before Christmas

Work to redevelop a hotel site in Llandudno will begin before the end of the year.

A spokesperson for Mostyn Estates said foundation testing has been taking place at the Tudno Castle Hotel in Vaughan Street (pictured) – which has been empty since 2008 – and work will start before Christmas.

A planning application by Opus North (Llandudno) Ltd and Mostyn Estates Ltd to turn the grade two listed building into a 63 bedroom Premier Inn with three restaurants, two retail units and one business unit, was approved in September 2014.

Edward Hiller, managing director of landowner Mostyn Estates, said: “Work on the ground will start this side of Christmas.

“Foundation testing is now underway on the site to establish the foundations required for the development.

“We are now at the detailed stage of the project. This is a major development that will change the dynamic of this part of Llandudno. People must appreciate how complex this is.

“There is the retention of the facade, the fact this is a listed building, there is a need to find funders, contractors and occupiers.

“Mr Hiller added: "We're currently in discussions with a number of potential tenants for the remaining retail and restaurant units and this is because a relatively strong summer of trading in Llandudno has focused the attention of national companies on the town."