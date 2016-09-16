Conwy thunder on a roll thanks to builders

From left to right (back row): Carl Taylor of PenAlyn, Gareth Gathern of Pennaf, Andrew Fraser of PenAlyn, Mark Richards of Conwy Thunder and Andrew Crai of Travis Perkins. (Front) Conwy Thunder players Assim Hussain and Ryan Hewitt; Peter Evans, Queensfer

A BUILDING firm has gone down a storm with the Conwy Thunder wheelchair basketball team after donating £2,500 towards their running costs.

Travis Perkins Builders Merchants presented the team with the money as part of the Legacy Partnership with the Pennaf Housing Group.

Conwy Thunder meet at Ysgol y Creddyn sports hall in Penrhyn Bay and provide rehabilitation, confidence-building and lots of fun for wheelchair users from across the county.

The Pennaf Housing Group, which includes Clwyd Alyn housing Association and Tŷ Glas Housing Society, recently took on a challenge match as part of their ‘Legacy Project’ work in the communities where they provide services.

David Lewis, corporate director asset management with Pennaf, said: “The Conwy Thunder Team are an absolute inspiration.

“They completely thrashed us! When Travis Perkins, who work in partnership with our in-house PenAlyn repairs team found out more about this wonderful group of people, they kindly donated £2,500 to help out.

Andrew Craig, accounts manager with Travis Perkins, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help out and it was a real privilege to meet with some of the team and join one of their training sessions.”

Paul Jones, vice chairman and team captain said they were delighted with the support from Travis Perkins: “It will really help to keep the Thunder rolling as we are always looking for contributions and assistance with venue hire and equipment costs.

“It’s also brilliant that both Travis Perkins and the team from Pennaf have joined us on the basketball court to have a go themselves.”