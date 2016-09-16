TV spotlight on Grow Wild community heroes from North Wales

Community heroes from North Wales joined in celebrations with Grow Wild after winning a national award at the National Lottery Awards on Monday night.

Grow Wild staff and volunteers, including Tracey Rosean from Colwyn Bay and Pete Harrison from Prestatyn, were joined on the red carpet by celebrities and Team GB’s National Lottery-funded Olympic heroes, as they accepted their honour.



Grow Wild is the UK’s biggest-ever wild flower campaign, bringing people together to transform local spaces with native, pollinator-friendly wild flowers and plants.



Tracey Rosean applied for Grow Wild funding to set up a community project in Colwyn Bay in North Wales, which falls within the 10 per cent most deprived areas of the UK. As a mother of four who has lived in the area for over 20 years, she hoped the project would give her two youngest sons (aged 7 and 8) something to do.

Tracey is delighted that Grow Wild’s success has been recognised in this year’s National Lottery Awards:



She said: “What this experience has taught me is that you can make anything happen if you are determined enough and have your community’s support. There have naturally been challenges but I am a very positive person and I believe the results speak for themselves.”

Her project was a great success and has transformed the community. Tracey then went on to become a Grow Wild mentor and volunteer, offering her knowledge, experience and advice to other Grow Wild community projects in North Wales.

Grow Wild has 51 projects in Wales reaching thousands of people and transforming spaces with colour, beauty and wildlife. Around 100,000 people have been sowing native wild flower seeds all over Wales, having requested the free Grow Wild seed packets and seed kits.

Pete Harrison encourages local community groups to use their skills and imagination to revitalise his hometown, Prestatyn, and promotes health and wellbeing by spreading the Grow Wild theme.

The results are already clear to see: flower-filled planters hanging on the railings outside the old library, built by Prestatyn Men’s Shed members, and an ex-council flower bed, cleared by volunteers of all ages, and now planted up with native wild flowers to create a welcoming community space, along with plenty of wild flower-themed activities taking place throughout the year.

Pete’s vision and hard work has inspired others in the community, young and old, to get involved and to work together to create wild flower havens in their local space.



Philip Turvil, Grow Wild Programme Manager, said: “It is a wonderful achievement to receive a National Lottery Award on behalf of Grow Wild and be recognised by the public in this way.



“This award is an incredible honour; a horticultural thumbs up to all our wonderful groups and volunteers on the ground and online. More people are now growing the native wild flowers upon which so much of our lives depend for pollinators and colour.



There are seven categories in the National Lottery Awards, reflecting the main areas of Lottery funding: arts, education, environment, health, heritage, sport, and voluntary/charity.



Grow Wild beat off six other challengers in a public vote to win the Best Environment Project. It will receive a £3,000 cash prize to spend on the project as well as a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.



To celebrate winning their National Lottery Award Grow Wild are giving away thousands of FREE wild flower seed packets to people all over the UK. For more information and terms and conditions please go to www.growilduk.com