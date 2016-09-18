Drop in sessions to be held in Conwy and Denbighshire to mark National Adoption Week

DROP-IN sessions for prospective parents are to be held in Conwy and Denbighshire as part of National Adoption Week.



National Adoption Week 2016 will take place from October 17 to 23 and the theme is #SupportAdoption.



The North Wales Adoption Service will be supporting the campaign by holding information sessions on October 20 at Rhyl Library from 10am-2pm and Venue Cymru from 4pm-7:30pm.



The aim of the sessions is to give people the opportunity to find out more about the adoption process.



A spokesperson for the service said: “As in previous years, the need to find families for some of our most vulnerable children remains at the heart of this year’s event.



“It will also aim to encompass all aspects of adoption, to demystify and clarify the adoption process, reflect the challenges of adoptive parenting.”



No appointments are necessary and people are welcome to come and talk through their own personal situation, in full confidence if they wish.



For more information, visit the website www.northwalesadoption.gov.uk