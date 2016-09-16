Highlighting road safety at Conwy's Ysgol Cynfran

A campaign aimed at highlighting road safety is urging parents to consider where they are parking when they drop off their children at a Conwy school.

Pupils from Ysgol Cynfran in Llysfaen were asked during the summer term to design a road safety poster highlighting the dangers of parking on the zig zag lines outside the school.

The winning posters have now been printed on a specially designed banner which is now proudly on display outside on the school gates.

PCSO Matthew Preston from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team was initially approached after concerns were raised by the school. He said: “The issue of vehicles being parked on the zig zag lines has been problematic for some time. There has been a small percentage of people who have been parking illegally and inconsiderately, so when the school highlighted the issue we decided to do something about it.

“We decided it would be a great idea to get the whole school involved so we came up with the idea of asking the pupils to design a poster.

“Following a successful bid to PACT (Police and Communities Trust) we were offered funding to produce a banner containing some of the winning designs.”

He added: “The eye-catching banner is now on display outside the school and we hope it will help with reducing the amount of vehicles parking dangerously outside the school.”

Ysgol Cynfran Headteacher, Mr Owen Rogers said: “With the new school term now underway we very much hope that parents and visitors will make a positive step and find a legal place to park when dropping off or collecting their children from the school.

“The pupils’ safety is of paramount importance to us. Road safety is an ongoing campaign, which the Safer Routes to School group will continue to promote passionately.”

Julie Birchall, Road Safety Officer for Conwy County Borough Council said: “It is so important to raise awareness amongst parents/carers about the issues that schools face during drop off and pick up times. Lots of children are walking around and are very vulnerable to being involved in a collision at these busy times. We are working closely with the school and North Wales Police to try and educate drivers, and we hope the banner will help reduce the amount of vehicles parking illegally.”

The successful pupils whose designs are featured on the banner are:

Kristen – Year 6

Ebony – Year 5

Rhian – Year 3

Pupils from each year group were also commended for their outstanding designs. These were:

Millina - Year 6

Gracie - Year 5

Charlotte - Year 4

Archie - Year 3

Hollie - Year 2

Jade - Year 1

Freddie - Reception Class (afternoon)

Beatrix – Nursery

Funding for the project was obtained via PACT (Police and Communities Trust). PACT was launched in 1998 to support community initiatives, particularly those in which the Police are involved, which aim to improve the quality of life by reducing crime and fear of crime in all the communities of North Wales.

PACT encourages applications from community and voluntary groups, in partnership with their Neighbourhood Policing Teams that will have a positive impact in local communities and encourage a safer environment and increased quality of life.

Further information regarding PACT is available via their website http://www.pactnorthwales.co.uk/