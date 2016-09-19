THE family of a patient at a Bodelwyddan hospital “will never know if his life could have been saved” had he received timely treatment.



The man – known only as Mr X – had a history of chronic renal failure along with other medical conditions. After becoming seriously ill whilst on holiday in Tenerife, Mr X was sent to Glan Clwyd Hospital, where he had received dialysis three times a week for around two years.



Despite Mr X’s condition he waited more than 12 hours to see a consultant, and died a few hours later. Mrs X, his wife, complained about the decision to not immediately treat her husband in the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) department which she believed would have increased his chances of survival. She also complained about the ‘misplacing’ of Mr X’s medical notes for six months following his death. The Public Services Ombudsman for Wales found a number of serious failings including:



A lack of accessible renal consultants to provide specialist advice as they were all away on a course.



Inadequate consultant supervision of junior grade staff which led to a critical delay in admitting Mr X to the ITU.



Series of missed opportunities to provide Mr X with appropriate treatment which could have saved his life.



There were also several questions raised about the objectivity of the Health Board’s inquiry into Mr X’s death due to a series of clinical inaccuracies and the unavailability of a document which could have altered the outcome, despite it being clearly available during the Ombudsman’s investigation.



Nick Bennett, Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, said: “It is a travesty that Mr X waited over 12 hours before being seen by a senior clinician and that the absence of specialist renal consultants at the hospital meant crucial dialysis treatment sadly came too late. Mr X’s family will always have to live with the uncertainty of knowing that had the opportunities for treatment been taken his life could potentially have been saved. This is a significant injustice.



“I have made several recommendations to the Health Board including improvements to the care pathway of renal patients and a payment of £20,000 to Mrs X for the distress caused by the manner of her husband’s death. Despite some initial reluctance I am pleased to confirm that the Health Board has now agreed to these recommendations.”



Gary Doherty, chief executive of BCUHB, said that the health board had “fully recognised” that there were failings in the management and care of Mr X after his transfer to Glan Clwyd Hospital.



“I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family in this case. I am truly sorry that we did not deliver the standard of care that we should have, and I will be contacting the family directly to offer our apologies both for this, and the way the complaint was subsequently handled. Since this incident occurred, we have put in place changes to improve the way we admit and assess patients and to make sure that they receive the appropriate treatment more quickly.



“We will build on the work we have already done to ensure that all of these are implemented in full, and will be reporting our progress on this to the Ombudsman in three months.”