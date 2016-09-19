RUGBY: RGC maintain perfect start with Llandovery triumph

RGC continued their sensational start to life in the Principality Premiership with a 28-25 win over title hopefuls Llandovery.

The made it three wins from their opening three contests in-front of a bumper crowd of more than 1,400 at Parc Eirias, and Mark Jones’ side now lie in second ahead of Saturday’s trip to Carmarthen (2.30pm).

Forwards Coach Jason Robert, said: “I am delighted with the result and we also have a lot to work on as well.

“We are a team that scores points and we have that attacking mentality, but that said we have to minimise the opposition’s chances in attack and make sure we are staying in the game especially in the first half.

“It was an evenly matched up front and credit to our pack again, it was pleasing to finish the game with two 18-year-old props, we were under pressure in that last scrum but we won the ball and the game.”

The home side took the lead after two minutes when Jacob Botica hit a penalty, but this joy proved to be short lived as centre Craig Woodall crossed the line soon after for the visitors.

Botica put RGC back in the lead with another penalty, but this was answered by a Jack Maynard penalty as both sides exchanged blows in the first period.

Things got even better for the away side when Mike Evans touched down to extend their lead on the half hour mark, but a sensational solo try from Tom Hughes reduced the deficit on 35, with Botica adding the conversion.

The fly-half then smashed over a huge penalty from the half-way line to give the hosts the lead, only for Maynard to tie the game as a thrilling first half reached a conclusion.

Jones’ side took control after the break and prop Ross Davies powerfully scored from a line-out, but the flawless Maynard booted three penalties in quick succession to silence the home crowd.

There was still time for more drama when the home side took a crucial lead with five minutes to go through livewire Afon Bagshaw, and they managed to hold on for the win despite fierce pressure from the visitors.