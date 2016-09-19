Businesswoman Stephanie Booth killed in Corwen tractor accident

THE woman who died in last night's tractor accident in Corwen has been named locally as businesswoman Stephanie Booth.



The well-known former hotelier is believed to have died following a single vehicle collision on the outskirts of Corwen.



Shortly after 8pm last night (Sunday, September 18) North Wales Police received a report via the Ambulance Service of a collision involving a tractor on agricultural land.



North Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the North East Wales Mountain Rescue Team were also in attendance.



Officers are investigating the collision and police enquiries are now underway.



Both the Health and Safety Executive and HM Coroner have been informed.

In the past, Mrs Booth had spoken fondly of her 50-acre farm near Corwen.

In an interview in 2011, she said: “We came to live in North Wales because it is so beautiful. I have travelled the world and there is nowhere better.

“We have been here for around 25 years, it is wonderful. I have even dug drainage ditches myself.”

In 2011, Mrs Booth was a front runner to take the helm at Wrexham FC, but in the end a deal could not be struck.

A leading North Wales business figure, Mrs Booth had owned a number of businesses and hotels including The Chainbridge, The Wild Pheasant and Bryn Howel in Llangollen, and Bodidris Hall, Llandegla.