FOOTBALL: Colwyn Bay beat leaders Bamber Bridge

TWO second half goals saw Colwyn Bay end a four match winless run with a 2-0 victory at table toppers Bamber Bridge.





The Seagulls produced their finest performance of the season to date and made a huge statement in the process, with boss Paul Moore full of praise for his side ahead of Saturday’s clash with Clitheroe.

He said: “We knew there would be parts of the game where they, as the home team, would dominate possession, so you have to manage the game well and I thought we did that excellently.

“We’d also worked on set pieces on Thursday and that served its purpose with Gaz (Grant) scoring the first goal from a corner. In fact, we could have scored at least two more from corners and overall I thought we deserved the win because we have worked extremely hard and have looked a threat when we’ve got forward.

“They know we’ve been through a difficult period and we’ve had to battle through that, but hopefully, with players coming back and a bit of luck going our way for a change today, we have turned the corner.”

Bay had the two best chances of a goalless first half, but Will Jones steered the ball wide of an open goal after just beating the keeper to a terrible back pass, and then Grant headed wide from two yards from a corner.

Grant, who returned to the side following injury, made amends seven minutes into the second half when he headed the opening goal at the far post from another Louis Corrigan corner.

The home side then responded with several chances, but they were unable to convert any of the opportunities that came their way and the visitors sealed a vital win on 83 minutes when Luke Denson converted from the spot after Scott Bakkor had been felled in the box.

Bridge pressed hard in the closing minutes, forcing a number of corners, but Colwyn Bay defended well to bag their second clean sheet of the campaign.

In addition to Saturday’s clash, Moore’s side travel to Prescot Cables on Tuesday (7.45pm).