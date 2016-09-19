RNLI investigates mystery object in Llandudno

LLANDUDNO’S lifeboat team was called out to investigate a mystery object off the Little Orme.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat was launched shortly after 10am this morning (Monday, September 19) following a report from a member of the public that an unidentified object was floating in the sea off the Little Orme headland.

Also called out to investigate, Llandudno coastguards ashore were unable to get close enough to positively identify the object, which it was thought could be an upturned canoe or small boat.

When the lifeboat arrived on scene the object had gone aground, but in a position where it could not be approached closely from sea or shore.

In the event it was concluded the item was probably a partially-submerged and waterlogged tree trunk or something similar.

As it was not posing a hazard to navigation, the RNLI and Coastguard teams were stood down.