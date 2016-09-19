Welsh Alliance round-up: Glan Conwy suffer defeat while Phoenix thrash

GLAN Conwy continued their disappointing start to the Division One season with a 4-1 defeat at Barmouth and Dyffryn United.

The visitors got off to the worse possible start and fell behind on four minutes when Chris Wilkins found the net, with Nathan Warren on hand to double United’s advantage a minute before the break.

Charlie Jones got the visitors back into the game with a well taken effort on 50 minutes, but a brace from Rob Murfit on 69 and 84 condemned them to another defeat.

In Division Two, Penmaenmawr Phoenix produced one of their best performances of the season to beat Llannerchymedd 5-0.

A first half brace from Alfie Caldecott did the majority of the damage, with Daniel Williams also adding a pair of goals in what was an impressive all-round performance.

There was no such luck for Llandudno Albion, who were on the wrong end of a 3-2 reverse at Pentraeth.

Danny Lewthwaite put the home side in-front on 36 minutes, only for the prolific Duncan Midgley to restore parity to the scoreline on 40.

The talented forward put the visitors ahead following a period of sustained pressure on 75 minutes, but two goals in quick succession from Ben Roberts ensured they had nothing to show for their efforts despite an improved performance.