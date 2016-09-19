FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough suffer heavy defeat at Gresford Athletic

CONWY Borough's defensive problems continued as they were soundly beaten 4-0 at Gresford Athletic in the Huws Gray Alliance.

Tangerines boss Jason Aldcroft gave a first full start to Alex Titchiner with Mark Beech, Connor Tierney and Kyle Jones all returning to the starting line-up following the midweek home loss to Porthmadog.

The first chance fell to in-form home striker Jake Eyres who pulled his shot wide, while Tichiner was unfortunate not to find the net for the visitors after good work from Coinnor Tierney.

The home side broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when when Jack Challinor was afforded a free header and took advantage to find the net.

Their lead was doubled when a cross into the box was met by Jake Eyres, and things could have been even worse minutes later but Jake Roberts skied it over from close range.

A third goal did arrive courtesy of the brilliant Craig Pritchard, who drilled home a spectacular effort from the edge of the area.

Boro had a chance to pull a goal back when Titchiner played a lovely ball into Bigland to put him through on goal but his shot was blocked by keeper Jonathan Hill-Dunt.

The second half brought little in the way of chances, but Athletic Owen Roberts drilled home on 80 minutes to condemn Boro to a heavy defeat.

A second consecutive defeat sees Aldcroft’s side slip to 11th in the standings ahead of their trip to high-flying Holywell Town on Saturday.