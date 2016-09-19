Colwyn Bay man threw phone in little boy’s face

A road rage driver grabbed another motorist’s mobile phone and threw it – hitting a seven year old boy in the face.



The boy, in the front passenger seat, screamed and cried after the incident, near Craig y Don paddling pool, while parents and children watched in astonishment.



Unemployed Karl Turner, 41, of Conway Road, Colwyn Bay, pleaded guilty to assaulting the boy and to threatening behaviour.



Turner, in shorts and t-shirt, was advised by Llandudno court chairman Peter Hughes at the end of the case that it was “not appropriate” dress. When he replied: “It’s all I own, mate” he was advised to show more respect.



He must pay £100 compensation to the little boy – who the court ordered should not be named - and £50 to his father, and placed on a tagged 9pm-7am curfew for four months, and on a community order for the same period.



Turner must pay £170 costs – making his total bill £320.



James Neary, prosecuting, said the incident happened on August 15, when the father was driving his Jaguar at between 10mph and 15mph because there were so many families nearby.



Suddenly Turner’s parked Mondeo pulled out without a signal and the Jaguar touched the rear bumper, without causing damage.



Mr Neary read a statement from the Jaguar driver describing how bare-chested Turner stormed from the Mondeo and called him a four letter name and said: “I’m going to ----ing kill you.”



The Jaguar driver decided to call the police and activated the recorder on hisphone, feeling frightened and intimidated.



According to the driver Turner put his hand inside the window, grabbed his chest and threw the phone, bruising the boy’s forehead.



Mr Neary commented: “It’s not the behaviour you expect to see in the vicinity of a children’s playground, with members of the public looking on.”



Turner told police he had not assaulted the boy deliberately but his behaviour was reckless, but Mr Neary said this was not accepted.



Sarah Yates, defending, said: “The defendant doesn’t accept he threatened to kill anyone or tried to grab the victim’s chest. He accepts shouting and swearing. He didn’t see the child, it was a reckless assault for which he apologises.



The court was told Turner, had just finished a community order for the production of cannabis.