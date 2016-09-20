RUGBY: RGC stars return to roots at Colwyn Bay school

A HOST of rugby stars descended on Rydal Penrhos for the return of a prominent match.

Pupils old and new took to the field on Sunday, September 18 for the return of the Rydal Vikings contest, which returned to Founders’ Weekend following a five year absence.

Among the former pupils were RGC player-coach Josh Leach, who was one day removed from a substitute appearance in the Gogs’ 28-25 win over Llandovery at Parc Eirias.

Wales U18 international and RGC player Efan Jones also took part, in addition to former academy product and Dolgellau Rugby Club star Danny Evans.

A number of current pupils also took part in the contest, including Adam Sabri, Euan Humphreys and Nick Dundee.

The teams were split and the blue team, which featured Director of Sport Allen Boyd, ran out 15-10 winners.

Mr Boyd, said: “It was a fantastic spectacle and congratulations go to everyone that took part.

“We have a very proud rugby tradition here at Rydal Penrhos, which has brought with it a number of internationals, together with senior members of the RGC squad who have come through our academy.

“The Rydal Vikings game has been sorely missed during Founders’ Weekend and it was great to have it back.”