FOOTBALL: Conwy Borough part ways with manager Jason Aldcroft

CONWY Borough have announced that manager Jason Aldcroft has left the club.
The Tangerines issued a statement on Monday, September 19, and the news comes on the back of their heavy 4-0 Huws Gray Alliance defeat at Gresford Athletic.
Assistant Tommy Holmes has also left his position at the club.
A Conwy Borough spokesman, said: “The club would like to place on record their thanks to Jason and Tommy for their efforts during their time in charge and wish them both well for the future.”
Boro currently sit in 11th position in the standings after an indifferent start to the campaign, and Paul Braithwaite has been placed in temporary charge for their trip to Holywell Town on Saturday.
Club officials will now begin the process of finding a successor to Aldcroft, and are inviting applications.