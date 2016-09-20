Llandudno retains prestigious Wales in Bloom award

RHS Judge Jenny Judd, CCBC parks and fleet manager Peter Barton-Price, Mayor of Llandudno cllr Carol Marubbi and Llandudno in Bloom chairperson Joyce Williams. (Picture: Tony Mottram)

LLANDUDNO has retained a top horticultural award.

The town has once again received a gold 1st award in the Wales in Bloom category of coastal above 12,000 following a visit by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) judge Jenny Judd in July.

Cllr Joyce Audus-Williams, chairperson of Llandudno in Bloom, said she was very pleased with the result and wished to thank all those who helped secure it.

She said: “It’s great news for the town that we have retained the gold – lots of people contributed to it and it is well deserved.

“We appreciate all the time and effort put in by groups and volunteers to keep the town looking its best.”

Cllr Carol Marubbi, mayor of Llandudno, said: "I'm absolutely over the moon.

"I'm so proud of everyone, they have worked so hard."

During the Judging day, July 12, a guided tour of the town was conducted by members of the Llandudno in Bloom Committee and various stops to visit key areas of the town were organised en-route.

Other awards secured by entries across Conwy include: Colwyn in Bloom (class 3 – large town) Silver Gilt 1st, Llanrwst in Bloom (class 5 – small town) Silver 2nd.

In the It’s Your Neighbourhood category; Friends of Queen’s Park and Blind Veterans UK achieved level five Outstanding, Friends of Happy Valley received level three advancing, Penrhyn Bay Community Library Group received level two improving and level one establishing was awarded to Peulwys Go Green Association and Colwyn Bay Men’s Shed.

Awards for Llandudno in Bloom are also to be given out next week.