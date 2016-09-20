Colwyn Bay scoops top horticultural award for 14th consecutive year

Judge Jenny Judd was welcomed to Colwyn Bay by council representatives and community members (Picture: Charles G Ward)

Colwyn Bay has scooped a prestigious horticultural award for the 14th year running.

Following a visit by Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) judge Jenny Judd in July the town was awarded a Silver Gilt 1st in the Wales In Bloom category of class 3 – large town.

Ingrid Lewis, Colwyn Bay town manager and chair of Colwyn in Bloom, said: ”The ongoing achievement of Colwyn in Bloom is remarkable.

”To win the title fourteen years in succession clearly demonstrates the high level of investment, organisation and management of the Colwyn in Bloom initiative.

”The hard work and dedication of the Colwyn in Bloom committee should be applauded longside all the community groups, businesses, individuals and the public sector who contribute so much to the campaign.

“Apart from ensuring the area is attractive year around, the award provides a welcome boost to the local community and an additional marketing tool to promote the town for inward investors and visitors.

“Colwyn Bay’s achievement has been further rewarded with an invitation to participate in this year’s Britain in Bloom competition and the outcome of this will be announced in October. Congratulations are due to everyone involved.”