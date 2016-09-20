CRICKET: Colwyn Bay end top flight season with Bootle defeat

COLWYN Bay ended their debut Liverpool and District Premier Division campaign with a four wicket loss to Bootle.

Sion Morris’ side have achieved their objective of safety in their first season in the top flight, but failed to go out on a high in what has been a strong end to the campaign.

The hosts made a poor start when opener Zak Gidlow was dismissed for a duck, and Chris Stenhouse tore through the order with the prized wickets of Shrikant Mundhe (2), George Johansen (4) and Adam Campion (8).

The talented bowled was not done there, and he readily disposed of the Bay skipper and Mike Littler for a pair of ducks on his way to superb figures of 5-23 from 10 overs.

Opener Jordan Evans provided some resistance with a classy knock of 44 before he was caught off a Scott Butterworth delivery, and valuable contributions from Ryan Holtby (26) and Paul Jenkins (24) ensured they set a modest total of 112 all out from 29 overs.

Overseas star Mundhe got the home side off to a flyer by removing Jackson Knight for a duck, and things got even better soon after when Holtby took out the dangerous pair of Ashley McDonald and Michael Farrell for 14 and four respectively.

Former skipper Jenkins got in on the act by trapping Mike Gill lbw for nine, but a superb 45 from Danny Davies tipped the scales in the away side’s favour and they reached their target for the loss of six wickets after 36 overs.