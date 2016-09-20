It's the beginning of the end - Demolition workers move onto Rhyl Sun Centre site

THE sun is finally setting on Rhyl’s Sun Centre - described as the town’s “biggest ever success”.



On Monday demolition workers moved onto the site and began tearing down the beloved water park as the resort’s seafront begins its latest re-birth thanks to a £29 million development.

The removal of the former landmark – which in its heyday had tropical storm effects, a wave pool, novelty slides and an indoor surfing pool – will pave the way for Denbighshire County Council’s plans to refurbish Rhyl Pavilion’s Theatre and build a new 4,000 sqm exhibition and events centre. The development will act as an extension to the theatre and offer space to hold Christmas fairs, an ice rink and a Santa’s Grotto.



Today (Tuesday) - Journal photographer snapped this photo of the site. Photo: Phil Micheu

As part of Rhyl’s regeneration, a new aquatic centre is to be built further down the promenade.

Residents and former visitors to the town are sure to mourn the flagship attraction as it joins the long list of former crowd-pleasers in the resort including Rhyl pier, the original Pavilion Theatre, the Gaiety Theatre, amphitheatre, the open air swimming pool, the Royal Floral Hall and the short-lived monorail.



Historian Colin Jones, who runs the Rhyl Life blog, said: “The Sun Centre was the biggest success we ever had.





"The total cost was about £4.5 million and it was money well spent. Its indoor surfing pool was the first in Europe, there were crazy novelty slides, a big wave machine and a monorail at a height around the interior of the complex. Visitors flocked there and spent money all over town."

A spokesperson from Rhyl History Club added: "I think lots of people have fond memories of the Sun Centre but personally, I'm not sorry to see it go. Time moves on and things change. I certainly never saw it as an iconic building.

"One thing I did love about the Sun Centre was that wherever you went in the world and said you were from Rhyl, someone would always say - Oh, I've been to the Suncentre."

Cllr Barry Mellor, of Rhyl East ward, recalled how his granddaughter ran out of the main pool when it came over the tannoy that there were ‘waves in the lagoon pool’.



“We still have a chuckle. She was terrified,” he said.



”The Sun Centre was only supposed to have a life span of 25 years and it lasted 32.



“It could have lasted longer with better management and a great deal of money thrown at it but we would still have been left with a very old and cheap building.



“We now have to look to the future and make sure what we put in its place is bigger and better.”



The Sun Centre opened in 1980 and closed in 2014 when the trust set up to run it, Clwyd Leisure, went into administration.



Denbighshire County Council said the demolition, being carried out by Caerphilly’s Bond Demolition, will take place in stages. Work has started internally.

The removal of the Sun Centre has prompted Journal readers to share their memories of ‘what was’.

Darrell Fletcher, aged 35 of Rhyl - a solidworks designer - said: “My happiest memories of the Sun Centre was when it used to open until late at night. I remember crying my eyes out as they were closing. I’d been in there a good 10 hours or so and I didn’t want to leave."

Nigel Silcock, aged 45 of Wrexham, shared his "dramatic" experience.

"I was in the main pool, when over the tannoy came 'waves in the main pool', followed by the usual rush with people getting in and out of the pool," he explained.

"A short time after they had started, I spotted something, inbetween the waves. I suddenly realised it was a child's head. She must have been about five-years-old. She was being swamped under each wave, I will never forget the terror in her eyes.

"I dived under the water towards her, lifting her up above the water. Her arms went around my neck, gripping so tight. I swam to the side with her, where I was helped by a lifeguard to get her out of the pool.



"She was fine after her ordeal, but I never found out her name."

A Denbighshire County Council spokesperson said: “Internal works will take place to minimise disruption to the Pavilion Theatre.



“The removal of the condemned plant and fixtures will progress, leading to the removal of the roof and phased control demolition of the rest of the structure."



The new aquatic centre is part of Rhyl’s waterfront development project. This has been funded partly by the Welsh Government and Denbighshire County Council, with the remainder from private sector investment being secured by Neptune Developments Limited.