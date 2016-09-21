St Asaph music festival gets off to a rousing start

A music festival got off to a rousing start at St Asaph cathedral.



The opening concert of the North Wales International Music Festival featured the newly appointed resident orchestra, NEW Sinfonia, and the Festival Choir.



Artistic director Ann Atkinson, a talented mezzo soprano in her own right, said: "The festival got off to a wonderful start with the world premiere of John Hosking's moving new composition, which was very well received by an appreciative audience.



“I have also performed in the concert hall at Sydney Opera House and, while it has a brilliant acoustic, I must say that St Asaph Cathedral is actually a much better venue acoustically.”



Highlights of the festival will include performances by pianist Janina Fialkowska, classical guitarist Miloš Karadaglić, West End soprano Margaret Preece, plus the world premiere of a new symphony by royal composer and St Asaph native Paul Mealor entitled Sacred Places.



For more information on the festival visit www.nwimf.com. Tickets are available from Theatr Clwyd on 01352 701521 or Cathedral Frames in St Asaph on 01745 582929.