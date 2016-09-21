FOOTBALL: Resurgent Colwyn Bay pick up second away win in four days

A FIRST half goal from Scott Bakkor gave Colwyn Bay a second away victory in four days with a 1-0 success at Prescot Cables.

The result moves Paul Moore’s side into the top half of the table as the Seagulls continue to bounce back from a difficult start, and comes on the back of a 2-0 win at table toppers Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

The Bay dominated the early stages, forcing five corners in the opening nine minutes and taking the lead when Bakkor took a return pass from Gaz Burnett and finished with a well-struck shot past home keeper Tom Brocklehurst.

Bakkor could have had a second when he broke clear but saw his shot deflected wide off the keeper’s outstretched leg, while Chris Gahgan shot wide from Tom Schofield’s pull back and Will Jones and Gaz Burnett both failed to convert other chances.

Having failed to kill the game off, the Bay had to dig in against strong Prescot pressure in the second half with the home side twice narrowly off target with good efforts and Shaun Pearson making a diving save to turn another shot round the post.

The Bay boss, said: “The game should have been over at half time and that made the second half much harder than it should have been. We have to do better in the final third than we did tonight and manage games better, so there are things I have to go away and think hard about.

“Having said that, a lot of teams will come here (to Prescot) and drop points this season, so we have to be happy that we’re going home with all three.”

Moore’s promotion hopefuls will look to make it three wins in succession this Saturday when they host Clitheroe (3pm).