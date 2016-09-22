Customers at Abergele McDonald's shielded after "vulnerable" woman exposes herself

POLICE had to form a cordon outside a busy McDonald’s restaurant to shield customers from seeing a woman in their car who had stripped off and exposed herself.



“They were male officers and so couldn’t grab hold of her,” explained James Neary, prosecuting at Llandudno court.



It had been the intention to take 18-year-old Portia Roberts, of Astley Court, Kinmel Bay, to hospital, but they had pulled over into the restaurant car park at Abergele after she had taken off her clothes. She was afterwards driven to a police station in a secure vehicle, and once there she collapsed.



Roberts explained later she had no recollection of what had happened though she had drunk a large amount of vodka.



Because of her health issues it had been intended to give her a caution but she failed to take up the option of help from a care agency, so was taken to court.



Magistrates gave her a conditional discharge after she pleaded guilty to two charges of damaging a police vehicle, assaulting a policewoman and having a small amount of cannabis. She must pay £155 in costs.



Defence solicitor Craig Hutchinson said : “There is no criticism of the police in this case, quite the reverse. They were called because of concern about her welfare and they gave her every opportunity.”



He said Roberts, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, suffered from a number of health problems. She was vulnerable and had turned to drink.