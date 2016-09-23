Llandudno department store to host weekend style event in aid of charity

Claire McElroy, store manager of Clares of Llandudno gets set for a weekend of fashion and fundraising

A LLANDUDNO department store is to hold a 'Festival of Style' event this weekend in aid of charity.

Clares of Llandudno will be holding the event on Saturday, September 24 to launch its Autumn Winter collections and also to support St David’s Hospice by helping to raise crucial funds for the charity.

On the day guests can pick up all the advice they will need to welcome the new season in style.

From displays showcasing key trends for AW 16 to beauty demonstrations and makeovers from Code Cosmetics.

Clares will also be joined by Miss Wales, Ffion Moyle, who will get her very own makeover with the help of Code Cosmetics and the newest collections from Clares.

Customers can also expect special offers and flutes of fizz alongside the very best in fashion brands.

The store will also be raising money for St David’s Hospice where staff members will be collecting on the day.

Claire McElroy, store manager, said: “We’re delighted to host the latest fashion and style event for our customers.

"We have lots happening in store from cookshop demos and make up masterclasses from Code Cosmetics, plus the latest in fashion from brands like GANT, Tommy Hilfiger, Moda in Pelle, Joules, Masai and White Stuff.

“The event is also a great opportunity for us to fundraise for St David’s Hospice – we hope that our customers will take the opportunity to come down on the day and join in and help support the charity.”

The event will be taking place on Saturday, September 24 in Clares of Llandudno, 97-99 Mostyn Street, Llandudno.