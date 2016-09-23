THE Gorjys Secrets festival made its debut at Caer Rhun Hall in the Conwy valley at the weekend.



The two day event took place on September 16 and 17 and featured stunning musical performances in a magical venue.



Gorjys Secrets, set up only three months ago, featured a top musical line up, with a separate stage for emerging talent and something for all ages including axe throwing, circus skills, donkey rides and basket weaving.



The festival started with a set from Anglesey comedian, Tudur Owen, fresh from the Edinburgh Festival. He was followed by London’s Bellatrix, a world champion beatboxer who opened the stage on Saturday with an extraordinary set including her version of Nina Simone’s ‘Wild is the Wind’.

Gavin Mart, the Festival Director said: “This was an event run by musicians for musicians and the feedback we received form all our performers was really positive.



“This was also all about the people who came and the 250 contributors who made it possible. I feel that when a personal dream lines up with the needs and wants of local community and culture, then the impossible can happen.”



Crowds were also treated to music from Manchester-based duo, We Were Strangers; North Wales’ acoustic guitarist, Paul Bodwyn Green; Seattle-based ex-busker, Tom Butler; Caernarfon singer, Sera and a head-turning set from Katey Brookes, showing why she has played with the likes of Paloma Faith and Brian May.



Saturday evening saw performances from Nick Harper and his acoustic guitar, multi-award winning Blues guitarist, Marcus Bonfanti, DJ Dave Pearce and the headliner, Mercury prize nominated, Seth Lakeman, accompanied by his violin.



Gavin Mart added: “People felt they finally had a local music festival they could feel immensely proud of, something to put North Wales firmly on the UK music scene, something to build on to, to hope for and to invite people from far afield to celebrate culture on home turf.



“We’d like to thank all of our sponsors and the local public services for allowing and supporting the event to go ahead.”