Llandudno's white rabbit statue given spotacular makeover for charity

Llandudno’s White Rabbit statue, was given a Spotacular makeover by pupils to mark Lloyds Bank and BBC Children in Need’s new schools fundraising campaign.

Students from Ysgol Ffordd Dyffryn took part in ‘The Big Spotacular’ that aims to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people.

The White Rabbit, in North Western Gardens, and part of the town’s Alice in Wonderland Trail, is one of a number of landmarks being turned Spotacular.

Schools are being encouraged to go spotty for BBC Children in Need in the weeks leading up to the Appeal Night, with children and teachers dressing in spots, selling spotty cakes and goods, and taking part in spotty themed challenges to raise money.

Susan Roberts, Headteacher of Ysgol Fford Dyffryn said, “It was great fun coming to the White Rabbit statue today and turning it Spotacular! The pupils are very excited about developing their spotty fundraising ideas for ‘The Big Spotacular’ from BBC Children in Need and Lloyds Bank.”

To find out more about The Big Spotacular and request a free fundraising kit visit www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk/ schools or to find out more about the Alice Trail visit www.alicetowntrails.co.uk.