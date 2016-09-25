Llandudno parish priest hangs up his surplice after 50 years

HUNDREDS of parishioners turned out to celebrate the retirement of a long-serving priest.

Father Antony Jones, parish priest of Llandudno, celebrated his 50th Anniversary of Priesthood on September 11 at a special Mass celebrated by Bishop Peter, the Bishop of Wrexham, along with hundreds of parishioners from around North Wales and beyond.

Father Jones has served in many parishes across North Wales and over the past eighteen-and-a-half years has been the parish priest of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Llandudno.

But in recent years has suffered from poor health resulting in him making the painful decision to retire from active ministry, following the Jubilee celebration.

During his final address to parishioners he said: “As Second Vatican Council reminds us, the local parish is the Catholic Church in microcosm, in miniature.

“I have loved the Church since I was a youngster and I love her still, even more so.

“You are that microcosm of the Catholic Church which was put into my pastoral care over eighteen years ago, the object of my love and care ever since.

“This Parish Family has given great joy to me and it has been a delight to administer the Sacraments to you.”

Father Jones was born at Holywell and baptised, confirmed and ordained at St Winefride’s Church there after which he studied for the priesthood at the Gregorian University of Rome from 1960 to 1967.

Following ordination on September 11, 1966 by Bishop Petit, Father Jones served as parish priest in many of the parishes throughout North Wales, with the exception of a five year period beginning 1972 when he was seconded to the Catholic Missionary Society based in London and giving parish missions across the UK.

He served as curate in Mold, Llanelli, and Connah’s Quay before joining the Catholic Missionary Society and on his return to the diocese, he was parish priest of Ruabon, Pwllheli and Llandudno.

He will retire in Llandudno and will remain a parishioner of his beloved parish of Our Lady Star of the Sea.