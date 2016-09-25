Butterflies have a ball at Conwy nature day

DOZENS of butterflies were released into the wild at a Conwy Nature Reserve.

Butterfly expert Ray Sandiford has been collecting Red Admiral caterpillars from nettlebeds and has successfully reared many butterflies – which he released to begin their southward migration on Sunday, September 18 at Pensychnant Conservation Centre and Nature Reserve.

Julian Thompson, warden of Pensychnant, said: “Over 100 people attended Pensychnant’s Butterfly Release, making it one of the most popular events the Conservation Centre has held.

“The cry of awe and excitement when the butterflies were let go, and flew up into the sunny sky shows that butterflies still have a place in our hearts; everyone loves butterflies.

“But the day had a more serious side too. Recording by the charity, Butterfly Conservation shows that three-quarters of our butterfly species have declined in either abundance or distribution or both since 1970’s due to habitat loss and climate change.

“Even some species which have spread northwards with climate warming, have decreased in abundance.

“All is not well in our countryside.”

Organisers are hoping some of the butterflies may return to Pensychnant next year.

To find out more about Pensychnant Conservation Centre and Nature Reserve visit www.pensychnant.co.uk.