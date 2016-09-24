A Welsh artist celebrates turning 60 in style

A WELSH landscape artist is celebrating his landmark birthday by displaying his largest exhibition to date.



David Grosvenor turns 60 this year, and to mark the occasion will have 107 new works in addition to examples of his earlier work - including one from 50 years ago, on show from Sunday, September 18 until October 12.



This will be David’s fourth show at the Ffin Y Parc art gallery in Llanrwst and his largest to date.



David had an exotic upbringing spending his childhood with his missionary father in Madagascar.



David said: “This exhibition is a special 60th anniversary celebration of my work since I first put pencil to paper.



“It includes over 100 new oil and watercolour paintings as well as a selection of older pieces- the earliest dating back to 1964.



There are also a small number of selected pieces from my college days when I studied Art at Exeter University.”



David admits the exhibition will be full of surprises including a new self-portrait:



He said: “In addition to my signature landscapes and flower paintings there will be a new self-portrait sitting alongside one dating from 1976.



“This will be a huge collection of my work incorporating many of my largest ever paintings and probably represents the widest spectrum of work I have ever exhibited.”



Gallery owner Ralph Sanders added: “This show contains still-life and landscape, watercolour and oil, all showcasing an artist who is in complete control of his medium. His palate is varied and always subtly expressive.”



David Grosvenor 60th Birthday Exhibition is at Ffin y Parc Gallery, Betws Rd, Llanrwst. For more information visit www.welshart.net or phone 01492 642070.