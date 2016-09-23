Arts festival returns to Llandudno this weekend

Llawn Festival will return for a weekend full of colourful, local and international arts in Llandudno.

The annual free multi-arts festival will take place from September 23 to 25 and this year has the theme of ‘Hide and Seek’.

There will be the chance to make music with local slate, enter a hot air balloon inside a gallery, make robots from e-waste, take ‘The Trip’ of a lifetime and will also include dancers emerging vertically in trees, magical puppetry with a twist and much more.

This year the festival is led by arts producer and Sŵn Festival co-founder, John Rostron and creative producer and digital storyteller Lisa Heledd Jones.

John Rostron said: “Lisa and I have brought our experience of music, comedy and film to the already eclectic mix.