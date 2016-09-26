Family pay tribute to much loved Harbour Hub Cafe manager who died after A525 Rhuddlan incident

TRIBUTES have been paid to an "adrenaline junkie" who was "much loved by many."

Mike Juha who ran the Harbour Hub Cafe at the Fforyd Harbour, Rhyl, died after being struck by a vehicle during the early hours on Saturday morning.

The 36-year-old was walking along the A525 at Rhuddlan at 4.30am when he was hit.

Mike - who was married to Jess - came to the UK from Czech Republic in August 2005 to work and live, so that he could "experience a different culture and improve his English". He moved to Rhyl in 2006, working as a chef in several nursing homes, having formally qualified as a chef back home.

In June 2007, he started working at the Oggy Oggy pasty shop on the High street in Rhyl. He met his wife here and the couple wed in June 2015.



After the closure of Oggy Oggy in 2008, Mike worked at the Eagle & Child pub in Gwaenysgor, Carrr Holm nursing home, Abakhan Fabrics Cafe, and the Amber Grill cafe. He then began work with Co-Options, as the manager for the Harbour Hub Cafe at the Fforyd Harbour in 2014.

In a moving statement, the family paid tribute to Mike, who was behind the Harbour Hub Cafe's style and layout.

"He developed a menu that he wanted to be fresh and different from anything else on offer in Rhyl, and the cafe has grown enormously in popularity," they said.

"Wherever he worked, he gained friends - both colleagues and customers, and he had as much fun with them all as possible. He got to know his regulars at the Hub, and spoke of them fondly."



Outside of work, Mike enjoying mountain biking, mountain boarding, snowsports, but most of all, powerkiting.



"He would often visit Prestatyn beach with a kite and his board or buggy, always keeping an eye out for the right winds and tides," they said.



"He also joined his wife and father-in-law on some momentous walking adventures, including the West Highland Way and Ben Nevis - which he summited twice because he walked so fast.



"Mike was full of energy and ideas, he was constantly thinking of various business ventures to try, new ideas for the cafe, and invariably had at least one technical project that he was working on at home.

"He was known and loved by many, and will be so sorely missed by his family and friends in Czech and the UK, and all who were lucky enough to know him."