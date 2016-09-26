Gordon Anglesea trial: Witness accused of false abuse allegations

A MAN who claims he was sexually abused by a senior police officer when he was a teenager has been accused of making false allegations.

The witness, who alleges he was raped by former Supt Gordon Anglesea at a Wrexham attendance centre between 1982-83, had also made allegations against a North Wales doctor, Tania Griffiths QC, defending, told Mold Crown Court.

She asked the witness if he had not made false allegations of abuse against the doctor.

“He sectioned me into Denbigh Hospital. It was wrong to section me at that age,” the witness said.

“Did you feel bitter, did you feel vengeful?” asked Miss Griffiths.

He had told a counsellor that he was sexually abused by that doctor.

“You made false allegations against a professional man,” she said.

“He didn’t abuse me. He abused me by putting me in a psychiatric unit,” said the witness.

Miss Griffiths asked him about Gordon Anglesea’s distinctive birthmark at the base of his neck.

She said he had indicated when questioned where the birthmark was and put it in the wrong place.

“I can’t remember where the site of his birthmark was. It was a long time ago,” he replied.

Miss Griffiths said: “I suggest someone has told you about his birthmark and you have got it wrong. You have seen plenty of photos of him over the years.”

He replied: “I saw the birthmark. I wanted to forget it all my life.”

Miss Griffiths said: “This birthmark you will ‘never forget’ you put on the wrong side of his face and in the wrong place.”

But in an emotional outburst the witness said: “He has wrecked my life. He’s an evil person. He needs to go away. He’s horrible.”

The defence showed the witness a photograph of a reconstructed changing bench which they claimed were similar to those used at St Joseph’s school in Wrexham in the 1980s and on which he claimed to have been sexually assaulted by Anglesea.

The bench was about 12-15ins high and about nine-feet wide. But the witness said he could not remember.

Prosecutor Eleanor Laws QC asked the witness: “Have you ever, at any stage in your life, applied for damages or compensation for what happened to you?”

He replied: “No.”

She also asked about suggestions that he had seen photographs of another ex-policeman on the national news and used them when describing Gordon Anglesea.

“I’ve never seen that man before,” he said.

And the witness added that he rarely read newspapers and never went online to read the news.

“I have a job to use the phone,” he said.

The allegations against would have coincided with the death of his young daughter, Mold Crown Court also heard on Friday.

Miss Griffiths said claims against former superintendent Gordon Anglesea were between September 1982 and September 1983.

Retired police sergeant John Graham Kelly helped Anglesea set up the attendance centre at St Joseph’s school in Wrexham in 1979, as part of a Home Office initiative, and attended Saturday afternoon sessions for boys given court attendance orders, for about a year.

Mr Kelly, who said he saw no evidence of abuse at the centre, was asked what was going on in Anglesea’s life at the time of the abuse allegations.

Miss Griffiths said: “What was happening in Gordon Anglesea’s life in that year, the Spring of 1983? That was when his daughter died just five-years-old.”

He replied: “Yes, I took him to the hospital in Liverpool when he received the news. He was badly affected, he was very upset.”

Miss Griffiths said: “She died on May 10, 1983.

“At the time he was said to be abusing somebody, his little girl was seriously ill. He spent a lot of time with Elizabeth and the family as they approached the end.

“She had been born in 1978 and they knew she had not got long and died when she was five-years-old.”

Mr Kelly said he had lived next door to Mr Anglesea and they were good friends and neighbours.

He said he had not heard of any incidents of abuse at the centre and said the idea that Anglesea could have been abusing a boy for half an hour without anyone else knowing was “unlikely.”

But he agreed with the prosecution that despite what was accepted protocol, to issue cautions at the police station, Anglesea had administered cautions to youngsters at Bryn Estyn and Bryn Alyn homes “on a regular basis” until it was “almost the norm.”

Retired Detective Inspector Ian Kelman said he had joined the force in 1965 and had known Gordon Anglesea for many years. “I always found him to be very helpful and approachable, particularly when I was promoted to inspector he went out of his way to help me,” he said.

He said he had been to Bryn Estyn, Bryn Alyn and Bersham care homes on many occasions to interview youngsters, always accompanied by another police officer and always with a member of the care home staff present.

He recalled seeing Anglesea at Bryn Estyn on at least two separate occasions.

Miss Griffiths said Anglesea had been in charge of a review into absconding at Bryn Estyn and Bryn Alyn and would have been in contact with senior staff during the review process.

Anglesea, 78, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies two charges of indecent assault and a serious sexual assault against the complainant and indecently assaulting another man when he was a child.

