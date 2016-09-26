Fuel tanker overturns on road near Denbigh

A fuel tanker has overturned on a stretch of the A543 near Denbigh wth police closing the road in both directions.

The road was close for nearly five hours while recovery took place. One man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

North Wales Fire and Rescue were called at 10.39am yesterday to the incident near the Sportsmans Arms, sending three rescue pumps and one foam appliance, as well as a technical rescue unit.

Police closed the road not long after. A spokeserson for North Wales Police said: "We were called at 10.41 today to reports of a fuel tanker overturned by the Sportsmans near bylchau, fire service were in attendance, road closures are in place which have been implemented by highways.

The road was reopened by 3.25pm.

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: "We were called at 10.39 and responded with three rescue pumps, one foam appliance and one technical rescue unit."

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at shortly before 10.45am to reports that a tanker had overturned on the A543 near Bylchau.

"An emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with minor injuries."