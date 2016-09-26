FOOTBALL: Stunning fightback gives resurgent Colwyn Bay Clitheroe win

COLWYN Bay moved to within one point of the playoff places after a stunning 3-2 victory over Clitheroe.

Paul Moore’s side fought back after falling behind to a two goal deficit to secure their third win in eight days, and they will look to continue their remarkable turnaround on Tuesday when they travel to Ramsbottom United (7.45pm).

The Bay boss, said: “I think when we went two down the lads just looked at it and thought ‘We’re not getting beat here today”.

“They were resolute, determined and showed a lot of character to turn it around.

“Overall I thought we were better side and deserved to win it. They got lucky with their two goals, one off the bar and the other with a deflection, but once Scott (Bakkor) scored we had the momentum and I felt if we put Gaz (Burnett) on we might open them up even more – and he’s gone on and scored the winner for us.

“Everybody has put in a shift, but I thought Will Booth was outstanding in midfield and was man of the match – closely followed by Will Jones and Scott Bakkor.

“Now it’s on to Ramsbottom on Tuesday and we’ve got a chance of completing back to back six pointers for the second time in 11 days. Twelve points out of twelve? That would be fantastic, and put us right in the mix.”

The Seagulls fell behind thanks to two quick-fire goals in the first half, with Bradley Carroll and Alex Newby giving the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Things looked bleak at that stage, but Scott Bakkor began the fightback on 57 minutes with a good angled shot on the run across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

Bay levelled matters when Chris Gahgan found the net on 69 minutes, and the comeback was complete when substitute Gaz Burnett fired home on 79.