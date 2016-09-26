FOOTBALL: Managerless Conwy Borough suffer Holywell Town defeat

CARETAKER boss Paul Braithwaite could not hide his disappointment as Conwy Borough fell to a 3-1 defeat at Holywell Town.

The Tangerines were left rueing a host of missed opportunities throughout the Huws Gray Alliance clash, and the club are expected to have a permanent manager at the helm before they host Caernarfon Town in the Welsh Cup this Friday (7.30pm).

Braithwaite, said: “I cannot help but feel disappointed with the outcome of the game.

"We worked collectively, incredibly hard for 45 minutes and forced a number of errors, created chances and should have gone in at the break in front.

“We conceded a goal at a key time just after the interval and then stopped doing what we had done so well in the first half. But having got ourselves back in the game at 2-1, again, we conceded at a crucial time within two minutes of the restart.

"It’s vital that we look to right these wrongs quickly but, that said, there are also positives for all involved to take from the game.”

The home side were frustrated as Boro dominated the first half, but efforts from Alex Titchiner, Jamie Parker, Josh Dures and Joe Chaplin failed to break the deadlock.

The Wellmen took the lead after the break courtesy of Lee Healey after good work from Sam Jones, and the same player was on hand to secure his brace on the hour mark.

Joe Chaplin got the visitors back in the game soon after, but the comeback was short lived as Graeme Williams fired home after picking up a loose ball in the penalty box.