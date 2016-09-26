Welsh Alliance round-up: Llandudno Junction no match for champions Trearddur Bay

LLANDUDNO Junction were unable to cause an upset as they lost 4-1 at Division One champions Trearddur Bay.

Aaron Boyle gave the Railwaymen a shock lead on 18 minutes, only for Jordie Murphy to peg them back on 23.

After the break saw the home side assert their dominance and goals from Curt Williams, Dale Murphy and Bryn Roberts gave the leaders a convincing victory.

Basement dwellers Glan Conwy remain rooted to the bottom after a heavy 7-0 home loss to title challengers Abergele Town, while a Stephen Jones brace was the catalyst behind Llanrwst United’s 3-1 defeat at Penrhyndeudraeth.

In Division Two, improving Llandudno Albion continued their early season form with a 3-1 win over Prestatyn Sports.

Allan Davies put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time, before Danny Maddoc added a second on 57 minutes.

Sports reduced the deficit on 71 minutes through Gareth Walsh but Duncan Midgley continued his fine start with Albion’s third on 79.

Early pacesetters Penmaenmawr Phoenix maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign as Danny Williams’ first half strike secured a 1-0 win over Amlwch Town.