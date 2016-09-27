Sailing: Colwyn Bay brothers claim national title

A PAIR of in-form sailors were crowned national champions at a recent event.

Brothers Eddie and Kevin Farrell, pupils at Rydal Penrhos and members of Llandudno Sailing Club, continued their sensational form by taking home the Feva Class title at the Welsh Zones Championship Regatta, which was held at Cardiff Yacht Club from September 24-25.

The pair, who are both Welsh internationals, have further enhanced their growing reputation as two of the most gifted sailors in the country throughout what has been a trophy laden season for the duo.

Director of Sport Allen Boyd, said: “This is yet further proof of just how talented Eddie and Kevin are, and to be crowned national champions in their class is an outstanding feat.

“The sailing programme we offer here at Rydal Penrhos has brought with it a superb amount of success in recent years, which is a testament to Max Todd and the rest of his staff.

“It has been another fantastic season in terms of both development and achievement for our young sailors, and we are confident that this can continue as attendances and interest swell.”