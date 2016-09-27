Apology to Bodelwyddan couple after 88-year-old wife with alzheimer's waits four hours for ambulance

A 88-YEAR-old vulnerable woman was left lying on her bedroom floor for four hours whilst she waited for an ambulance.



Amber Weeks, who battles with alzheimer's disease, fell at her Bodelwyddan home just before 9pm last Wednesday (September 21). Devoted husband David Weeks, aged 91, quickly raised the alarm by using Lifeline. He also rang 999 “numerous times”.



The kind-hearted husband tried to lift his wife off the floor, but hurt his back trying. Desperate, he called North Wales Police who offered their support and an ambulance arrived at the couple’s home about 1am.



David, who is partially sighted, said: “I rang the lifeline who were very helpful. I can’t tell you how many times I rang the ambulance service.



“My wife is registered blind. She fell in the bedroom and I tried my best to get her up, but I just couldn’t. My wife was diagnosed with alzheimer's four years ago. She wasn’t too sure what was happening. I tried to keep her warm. I explained the urgency to the ambulance.



“The paramedic was excellent. He was appalled as he was only given the call not long ago. We only live five minutes from Glan Clwyd Hospital.”



The paramedic examined Amber after carefully picking her up off the floor. The next day, an ambulance had to be called again. The couple, who have been married for 66-years and have a daughter called Diane, had another three hour wait in Glan Clwyd Hospital’s emergency department.



“Amber is in hospital now. She is improving all the time,” David added.



“Glan Clwyd Hospital have been absolutely wonderful. I would also like to thank the police woman who helped me on the phone, she was very kind.”



Sonia Thompson, of the Welsh Ambulance Service’s Head of Operations in North Wales, apologised to the couple for their “difficult wait”.



“While Mrs Weeks' call was not classified as being immediately life-threatening, we would like to reassure her that it was still important to us and that we are constantly looking to improve our response to patients who have fallen at home but are not injured,” Ms Thompson added.



“In Denbighshire we are currently trialling a Community Assistance Team, consisting of specialised staff from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to improve the chance of falls patients staying at home. As we approach the winter period we are also exploring the possibility of sending Community First Responders to assist those who have fallen.

“If Mrs Weeks or her husband have any concerns about how we dealt with her call, then we would encourage them to contact us directly so that we can listen to and address any queries that they might have.”

